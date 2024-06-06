James Blake And Lil Yachty Announce Release Date For Their Collab Album

The unique crossover already has fans wildly speculating.

British singer-songwriter and producer James Blake has been working with rappers for years now. After collaborating with the likes of RZA, Vince Staples, and Chance The Rapper earlier in his career he opened things up following his 2016 album The Colour In Anything. His next album was 2019's Assume Form which features collaborations with Travis Scott and Andre 3000. In between he worked on songs with Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, Ab-Soul and more. But now he's gearing up for his first ever full collaborative effort with a hip-hop artist.

Earlier this year Blake revealed that he and Lil Yachty were working on an entire collab album together and today we got more details on the project. The confirmed that it will be called BAD CAMEO and shared an album cover hilariously contrasting their different choice in beverages. They also revealed the projects release date and fans won't have to wait more than a few weeks to hear it. BAD CAMEO will arrive later this month on June 28. Check out the album cover for the highly-anticipated forthcoming project below.

James Blake And Lil Yachty's Collab Album Arrives Next Month

Earlier this year, James Blake introduced a new streaming platform called Vault. The platform gives die-hard fans access to the unreleased material from their favorite artists. The announcement followed a series of public comments he made about the state of the music industry and the restrictions preventing artists from making money off their art. He's already uploaded tons of his own unreleased material exclusively to the platform for subscribers to hear in the few month since it first launched back in March.