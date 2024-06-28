Lil Yachty And James Blake Claim Young Thug Is Wildest Artist To Record With

Thugger is in a league of his own.

Lil Yachty and James Blake are one of the most fascinating collaborations in recent memory. The rapper and electronic balladeer couldn’t be further apart, and yet, they’ve found a way to make their disparate sounds for an entire album. Bad Cameo, their debut release as a duo, is out June 28. They’ve been doing lots of promotion in the lead up to its release. That being said, the most surprising anecdote they’ve said thus far has to be their shared fascination with Young Thug.

Lil Yachty and Blake were asked about their wildest studio experiences during an appearance on the Safe Space Podcast. Incredibly, both artists picked sessions with Young Thug as their answer. “Probably Young Thug, during COVID,” Blake quipped. Lil Yachty instantly co-signed his collaborator. “I was just about to say the same thing,” he claimed. “Young Thug, for me, was definitely the craziest session ever.” What makes their shared answer so interesting is that Lil Boat and Blake recorded with Thugger during completely different times.

Lil Yachty Was Fascinated By Thugger's Musical Process

Lil Yachty elaborated on Young Thug’s unorthodox process. “It’s 60 people in a room, the mic’s in the room, he’s recording in the room,” he explained. “No one stops talking, it’s weed smoke, there’s nowhere to sit, the lights are low.” James Blake confirmed that he was brought into a similarly packed situation. The singer/producer did assert that Thug was very professional in terms of work ethic, however. He told the Safe Space host that the YSL boss was “very supportive” and focused when it came time to lay down vocals.