Lil Yachty Teases Snippet Of Unreleased Track, Fans Call Him Out For Copying Multiple Artists' Styles

Lil Yachty has had quite a few people turn on him it seems. Over the last few weeks, the Georgia rapper, singer, and songwriter has caught some flak over his takes on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. In fact, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) called him for essentially being a fake friend. It got pretty explosive, with Lil Boat telling the fan to "suck a d**k nerd". Now, on top of dealing with people online calling him a traitor, listeners are not messing with some new material he has coming soon. An Instagram repost from 2Cool2Blog showed off a new snippet from Lil Yachty, but the reception on it has been purely negative.

One user cannot believe that Drake really has him to help write songs. "This guy is supposed to be a ghostwriter 💀". "This s***s horrible, fam subtitles should let you know immediately that this ain’t it," another adds. One hip-hop fan even makes the claim that Yachty has pushed out bad material for a minute now. "It’s impressive how consecutively trash his music has been over the years."

Lil Yachty Gets Dragged By Fans For Snippet

A lot of commenters were also alluding to the fact that he was biting off other sounds. Some of the most popular ones were LUCKI, Veeze, and Playboi Carti. We can definitely see where the people are coming from. Yachty is rapping with a severely raspy and lowkey cadence, his flows sound sleepy, and he is lyrics are barely discernable because of the mumbly delivery. We do not think he has been dropping bad music for years, but this one is looking like it will not perform well when it drops.

What are your thoughts on this new snippet from Lil Yachty? Do you agree with the fans that this is not going to be good, why or why not? Do you think he has lost his magic touch a bit? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Yachty. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

