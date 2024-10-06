Ian Delivers Takes A Victory Lap On New Single "End Up Gone"

Budding Dallas rapper ian is back with another single, taking a victory lap after a breakout 2024.

For better or for worse, ian has been one of 2024's breakout acts. The Dallas rapper has made headlines for his approach to hip-hop. Some have praised him for the way he's been able to cultivate his sound, and he received a Lil Yachty co-sign when he first debuted. Others have classified him as a culture vulture, a white man mocking Black artists, most notably Gucci Mane and Future. Tyler, The Creator was the most prominent critic of ian's work, which led to lengthy debates online about the legitimacy of ian's artistry. Regardless of how one feels about his music, one thing is undeniable: he has not let the criticism slow down his output.

ian released his debut album Valedictorian in May. Across the year, he's also released seven singles, five of which did not make his album. The latest single, "End Up Gone," released on October 4. The track is what one expects from ian's work at this point. It has similar motifs to music released by New Atlanta legends, including Future and Young Thug, as well as some inspiration from Lil Uzi Vert in his delivery. The production is fairly simple, not demanding much of the listener. The same can be said for ian's lyrics, as he does some flexing on his haters. ian's had a highly successful year, finding a fanbase quickly. He began the year as the subject of similar discourse to when Post Malone debuted nearly a decade ago. Now, he's taking a victory lap. Check out the new song below.

ian - "End Up Gone"

Quotable Lyrics: