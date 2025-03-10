ian Finally Responds To Tyler The Creator In New Freestyle

When Tyler The Creator spoke on unspecified white kids mocking hip-hop, many fans assumed that his comments were about Ian.

Tyler The Creator hasn't really been in a full-scale rap battle, but he certainly engaged in beef with various rappers throughout his amazing career. Sometimes, it's a direct attack, but other times, it's only fans who want blood. You may remember his interview comments from last August that called out white kids mocking hip-hop artists like Future and Gucci Mane. Many assumed that this was about ian – including the St. Louis MC's manager – even though the Hawthorne native never named him. Well, either way, the Valedictorian spitter responded on his new Lyrical Lemonade freestyle, and we have to give props.

"Back then, I really loved Odd Future / I ain't never sat down trying to mock Future," ian responded to Tyler, The Creator. "I ain't want to show no disrespect / So I kept my mouth shut, and that's not human / Damn, would've been a dumba** thing to do." He doesn't seem angry or indignant about the conversation. Rather, the 19-year-old just wants to make his respect clear and distance himself from this narrative, one that is mostly the result of fans' hate and not Tyler's directly.

Tyler The Creator Tour

While he's out here ripping solid performances and bars, Tyler, The Creator's touring the world with CHROMAKOPIA. Lil Yachty and Paris Texas are also with him on this trek, and the former recently had some praiseful words at a show. "I want to show my appreciation to my big brother Tyler, The Creator," Yachty remarked at one point of their Milwaukee stop. "That man is a genius. He’s paved the way. We might not see another creative like him for 20, 30, even 100 years. I just want to make sure I give him his flowers. He’s special." Many fans might say the same about ian.

With that in mind, we hope that Tyler, The Creator and ian can come together and at least clear up their feelings so that they don't have to go off of what social media says about them. It's not like they have to get along, but we have enough examples of old and new heads clashing. Can't we have a balance?

