Lil Yachty Goes Ballistic After Concert-Goer Interrupts Moment Of Silence For Juice WRLD

Lil Yachty and Juice WRLD worked together a lot before the latter's tragic and shocking passing over five years ago.

Lil Yachty has been having a great time on the CHROMAKOPIA world tour in support of the new Tyler, The Creator album, alongside T and Paris Texas. But on some dates, the crowd does not want to reciprocate that energy. Throughout various shows in the past, he has always taken a portion of his set to dedicate a moment of silence to his fallen collaborator and friend, Juice WRLD. During the tour's recent stop in Washington D.C., though, one fan interrupted the moment of silence, which led Yachty to exclaim, "Shut the f**k up!" Then, he found the fan and asked the crowd to boo him, so he didn't take it super seriously either.

In fact, this is not the first time a Lil Yachty fan has interrupted this tribute, not even on the CHROMAKOPIA tour. A similar situation happened in Pittsburgh last week as well, and an earlier incident in September of 2024 saw a fan interrupt the moment of silence with a strong proclamation: "F**k KARRAHBOOO!" This actually made the Atlanta artist laugh, as he is presumably still at odds with the former Concrete Boys member.

Did Playboi Carti Diss Lil Yachty?

Ironically enough, even though Lil Yachty found disrespect during his Pittsburgh moment of silence to Juice WRLD, Tyler, The Creator paid tribute to another fallen artist. "What a special place. I had a friend that's from here. His name was Malcolm," he told the crowd. "Safe travels, rest in peace to him. Last time I was here, he rode me around the city. It was great. I'm just happy to be back. So I want to dedicate tonight's performance to my friend Mac Miller."

Meanwhile, Lil Yachty and Tyler keep having fun on the road even if sometimes disrespectful fans can get in the way of the shows and moments themselves. The drama continues off the road as well, as many fans speculated that Playboi Carti actually recently dissed Yachty on social media. The Let's Start Here. creative seemed to dismiss this notion altogether, though, so he will brush it off as easily as he brushed off folks disrespecting Juice WRLD. Well, without shouting at him, that is. For many folks out there, the fan did deserve that scolding, though...

