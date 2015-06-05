silence
- GossipNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty's Alleged Rape Victim Opens Up About Couple's ThreatsKenneth Petty's alleged rape victim details how Nicki Minaj and her husband have reportedly threatened and harassed her to recant her story.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRMR Brings The Melodic Country Vibes With "Silence"RMR showcased why he is one of the more interesting new artists on "Silence."By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsIDK Defends Kendrick Lamar's Silence During ProtestsIDK says that people are wrong for coming after Kendrick Lamar for his current silence when he has historically spoken on race issues in America.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsKanye West's Silence Examined On Twitter During ProtestsEverybody is wondering where Kanye West is as racial injustice and social unrest in America hit a high.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsNoname Blasts "Top-Selling Rappers" For Staying Silent On George Floyd's MurderNoname called out the hypocrisy of rappers whose "whole discographies be about black plight" but have failed to speak up on George Floyd's murder.By Lynn S.
- SportsChris Paul Says NBA Players Are "Uncomfortably Silent" About MoneyChris Paul touches on the hushed culture surrounding NBA player compensation.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBoots Riley Isn't Losing Sleep Over The "Sorry To Bother You" Oscar SnubBoots Riley explains the reasons for his "blacklisting."By Devin Ch
- MusicK. Michelle Makes Cringey Statement Amid "Surviving R. Kelly" MediastormShe asks people to mind their business.By Zaynab
- MusicDiddy Breaks His Silence On The Tragic Death Of Kim PorterDiddy pays tribute to the love of his life.By Devin Ch
- MusicDr. Dre Keeps Quiet When Asked About Suge Knight's SentencingDr. Dre didn't have any thoughts to share on Suge Knight's sentencing.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Tells "Rolling Loud" Crowd He Is Dropping New Music "In 3 Days"Lil Uzi stops the DJ in their tracks to deliver a much-welcomed newsbreak in the Bay Area.By Devin Ch
- MusicDesiigner Was Dropping Single Until "Real Life Problems" Landed Him In HospitalDesiigner was supposed to drop "2 On" yesterday afternoon.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment50 Cent Remains Silent When Asked About Floyd Mayweather50 Cent has no words for Floyd Mayweather.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Signs Non-Disclosure, Vows Silence Over Beyonce Biting IncidentTiffany Haddish has signed an NDA over Beyonce incident, sealing her lips for eternity.By Devin Ch
- NewsJarren Benton "Silence" VideoWatch Jarren Benton's powerful new video for "Silence".By Kevin Goddard