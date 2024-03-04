Meek Mill Speaks On Hollywood's Alleged Plot To Silence Him

Meek is a hot topic right now.

15th Annual Sports Business Journal Awards - Ceremony

Meek Mill is someone who has been in the news quite a bit as of late. Overall, a lot of this has to do with the fact that he has been implicated in what has been going on with Diddy. There was an alleged screenshot from a lawsuit going around that had Meek in there. In fact, the lawsuit claimed that Diddy and Meek had some sort of sexual relationship. Of course, this went extremely viral. However, the rapper was quick to dispel the rumors. Unfortunately, things got out of his control, and now here we are.

Well, today, a video went around on social media in which a commentator claimed that Hollywood might be trying to stop Meek from speaking out. Her hypothesis is that because Meek spoke against President Joe Biden, the elites are out to get him. Although there is no proof that this is the case, some believe there is a bit of truth to the theory. Well, Meek saw this video and decided to voice his opinion. However, he doesn't really confirm or deny whether he believes the conspiracy theory to be true. Instead, he just spoke about how his experiences have provided him with some inside knowledge on "the system."

Meek Mill Gives His Thoughts

"I’m very informed I seen extreme poverty …. Been caught Prison system … lived the street life … became a millionaire with no degree … became a millionaire without going to college intentionally.. been shot at 20 different times," Meek began. "Most of these people never even experienced the things they are trying to dictate with hard judgment on people claiming only god can judge…. I’m happy I followed my way of life to get me and my family out of poverty and live a dream and help others!"

It's been an eventful few days for Meek and we doubt his social media posting will die down anytime soon. In fact, he may just be getting started. Let us know what you think about his comments, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

