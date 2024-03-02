Meek Mill's Latest Twitter Like Has Fans Raising Their Eyebrows

Meek Mill's been warring with the Internet ever since his name was seemingly redacted in a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. Moreover, many people speculated on their alleged intimate relationship and history, which he took to social media to blast outright. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia MC, this means that folks will scrutinize and criticize his activity on social media and elsewhere much more closely. As such, it didn't take fans long to spot a post that he liked on Twitter that raised a lot of eyebrows. In it, a fan seemingly approaches the Dream Chasers rapper and speaks to him as he chills out in a pool.

"Meek mill cooling 'em cakes after all night of bender [crying-laughing emoji]," the tweet's caption read. In addition, the use of words like "daddy" and "king size" also made fans chuckle in the replies and question why he would even like this. Also, the tweet is a reply to a meme about the Diddy allegations and his industry proximities. Of course, it's always possible that this could just be a hack of some sort, but it seems like a pretty light and innocuous instance if that's the case. After all, there's a lot more you could do with Meek's Twitter account.

Meek Mill Gives Twitter Like To Bizarre Post, Fans Question It

Screenshot via Twitter @MeekMill

Furthermore, fans already saw how this whole debacle and slew of claims, allegations, and discoveries resulted in some combative responses from him. For example, Meek Mill reignited his beef with DJ Akademiks given that the media personality was the main media source pointing to his involvement in the Diddy lawsuit. It got pretty nasty between the two, who had previously engaged in and then squashed beef, but that didn't last long. Other than that, most of his responses to people that weren't Ak were much more general and unspecific.

Meanwhile, Fivio Foreign recently came forward to defend his collaborator. "The streets ah never a weird industry n**** take out a n**** like meek..," he expressed on Twitter on Wednesday (February 28). "He do too much for the trenches. We gon hold each other down from now on it’s 2024.. It’s Blue World Order." For more news and the latest updates on Meek Mill, check back in with HNHH.

