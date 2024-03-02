Record Exec Accuses Diddy Of Assault Over 1999 Music Video

Steve Stoute, a longtime exec at Interscope has accused Diddy of assaulting him in 1999, per a report from Radar Online. According to Stoute, Diddy "attacked" him following a disagreement on the set of Nas' "Hate Me Now" video. Diddy reportedly had a change of heart about being nailed to a cross in the Jesus-themed video. Stoute objected to the change, given that the scene had been Diddy's idea and Stoute had spent $14K to make it happen. Per the National Enquirer and a police report, Diddy and two bodyguards physically assaulted Stoute in his office after the scene was not removed.

"One minute I'm in the middle of a meeting. And the next minute I'm down on the floor and Puffy and his guys are kicking and pounding me. One of them picks up a chair and throws it at me. Then Puffy throws my desk over and they just walk out like nothing happened. My jaw and my head were all swollen. It was a traumatic experience, and in the middle of it, I didn't know exactly how to feel. I was upset. Embarrassed. Scared. Angry. As far as I'm concerned, this was an attempt on my life. The only reason I'm not dead is because they missed," Stoute told The Times. However, he later asked for the charges to be dropped after the rapper apologized.

Read More: Diddy's Former Bodyguard Accuses Him Of Grooming Usher

Diddy's Ezili Dantor Tattoo Leads To Speculation That He's Been "Cursed" For His Alleged Misdeeds

(Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Meanwhile, Resurfaced photos of Diddy's full-back tattoo of the Haitian spirit Ezili Dantor have led to wild speculation online. Many have theorized that Diddy's recent legal troubles are a result of angering the Vodou spirit, which represents the divinity of love but has also been likened to an "angry mother" by some anthropologists. Due to his alleged victims being women and children, some believe that Ezili Dantor is working against the Bad Boy Records founder as a form of retribution.

However, Diddy remains undeterred. Earlier this week, it was reported that a currently anonymous plaintiff who has filed suit against him may not be anonymous much longer. The woman has reportedly been ordered to reveal her identity if she wishes for her case against the mogul to proceed. Diddy's ongoing legal battles remain a developing story.

Read More: Diddy Spotted Supporting Twin Daughters At School Event Amid Lawsuit

[via]