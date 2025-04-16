This Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” Comes With A Twist And New Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” colorway is making a comeback on July 26, 2025. This release will be available in full family sizing and brings a clean mix of black, blue, red, and grey across the classic silhouette. It also features a unique split in tongue branding. Just 25% of the pairs will include the words “Rare Air” in gold, while the remaining majority will display the same text in white. This small detail might not sound like much, but it creates a level of exclusivity rarely seen in general releases. Jordan Brand is giving collectors a subtle reason to hunt for specific pairs, especially as resale value will likely favor the gold versions.

The choice to use premium suede and crisp contrasting hits throughout the upper also elevates the look. Photos above show the general appearance of the sneaker, from the bold varsity royal accents to the aged midsole and red hits on the outsole. Though the details will vary slightly with the tongue text, the base sneaker remains the same. The Air Jordan 4 originally released in 1989 and became one of Tinker Hatfield’s most iconic designs for Michael Jordan. Its grid mesh panels, visible Air cushioning, and unforgettable build continue to keep it in rotation.

Image via @zsneakerheadz

This Air Jordan 4 features a black suede upper with dark grey overlays and vibrant varsity royal lining. Red accents hit the eyestays and outsole, while a cream midsole adds a retro feel. The sneaker includes either gold or white “Rare Air” branding on the tongue, depending on the pair. The design is rounded out with the signature “Nike Air” on the heel tab.