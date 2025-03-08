The Upcoming Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" Gets A Unique Update

Image via GOAT
The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" adds exclusive branding to a beloved silhouette, with only 25% of pairs featuring Gold lettering.

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" introduces a fresh take on one of Jordan Brand's most beloved models. This upcoming release features a bold blend of black, varsity royal, and red, giving it a striking look. The "Rare Air" branding adds an exclusive touch, with only 25% of pairs featuring Gold lettering, while the rest showcase White text. With a mix of premium materials and a modernized aesthetic, this pair is already generating buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. This iteration of the Air Jordan 4 maintains its classic nubuck upper but elevates the details. Black dominates the base, while red lace eyelets and varsity royal accents bring a pop of color.

The combination of suede and leather ensures a high-quality build, making this release both stylish and durable. Beyond the design, this sneaker plays into Jordan Brand’s history of pushing boundaries. The "Rare Air" branding calls back to the original 1989 sketches, when Tinker Hatfield considered dropping the iconic Flight patch in favor of bold branding. This new release brings that vision to life, offering something unique for longtime fans and new collectors alike. The latest images highlight the contrast of premium materials and eye-catching details. With its limited branding variations, this drop will surely have sneakerheads on high alert.

Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" features a black nubuck upper with varsity royal and red accents throughout. Aged sail midsoles give it a vintage feel, while the Nike Air branding on the heel stays true to the original. A standout detail is the "Rare Air" text, appearing in Gold on only 25% of pairs. This release blends history with exclusivity, making it a must-have for collectors.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” will be released on August 2nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

