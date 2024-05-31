Nike Air Flightposite One “Black” Slated For Next Spring: First Look

Image via Sneaker Files
A silhouette that looks like it's from the future.

The Nike Air Flightposite One is returning in a sleek "Black" colorway. This iconic sneaker showcases Nike’s revolutionary Foamposite technology, molding liquid into a seamless, foot-conforming upper. Its innovative design sets it apart in sneaker engineering. The upcoming "Triple Black" edition, set for release in Spring 2025, promises to be a stylish hit. The Flightposite One features a black Foamposite upper with a distinctive wavy pattern. This design excels in adaptability and style. Neoprene overlays on the forefoot, coupled with a zip-closure system, ensure a secure fit.

This revival reaffirms the enduring legacy of the Flightposite One as a timeless classic in athletic footwear. The all-black colorway enhances its sleek appearance, making it a versatile addition to any sneaker collection. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release, drawn by its combination of innovation and style. The Nike Air Flightposite One "Black" is perfect for those who appreciate cutting-edge design and comfort. Its blend of Foamposite technology and stylish elements makes it a standout choice. Keep an eye out for this highly anticipated release and elevate your sneaker game with the "Triple Black" Flightposite One.

"Black" Nike Air Flightposite One

Image via Sneaker Files

The sneakers feature an all-black rubber sole and midsole, with a metallic silver plate on the sides. The uppers of these high-top sneakers are also all-black. Two Swooshes grace the sides, and a white Swoosh is on the tongue. Further, the laces are hidden under a sock lining.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Flightposite One “Black” will be released sometime in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Sneaker Files
Image via Sneaker Files

