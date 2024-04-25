Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Royal” Coming in Spring 2025

The Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 is set to make waves with its upcoming "Royal" colorway, boasting a sleek black base accented by striking royal blue overlays. This classic silhouette continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and undeniable style. With its low-top profile and iconic color blocking, the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 offers a fresh take on a beloved classic. The "Royal" colorway pays homage to the rich heritage of the Air Jordan line, drawing inspiration from the iconic "Royal" color scheme seen on previous Jordan models.

Constructed with premium materials and expert craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 delivers both style and performance. The black leather base provides durability and support, while the royal blue overlays add a pop of color and dimension to the design. With its timeless silhouette and iconic branding, this sneaker is a true testament to the legacy of Michael Jordan and the Air Jordan line. As anticipation builds for the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 "Royal" colorway, sneakerheads around the world are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to secure a pair for themselves.

Read More: Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” Receives Exclusive First Look

"Royal" Air Jordan 1 Low ’85

The sneakers feature a vibrant blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Black leather constructs the base layer of the uppers, and the sneakers feature royal leather overlays. Also, a royal Nike Swoosh is located on the sides. Black laces and a black tongue continue the theme of the sneakers. Royal Nike branding is located on the tongue, matching the leather. Finally, the heels feature the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo, in black.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Royal” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Jordan Luka 2 “Bright Mango” Release Details Revealed

[Via]