Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Royal” Coming in Spring 2025

Step up your shoe game with Air Jordan's royal makeover.

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
275 Views
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen

The Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 is set to make waves with its upcoming "Royal" colorway, boasting a sleek black base accented by striking royal blue overlays. This classic silhouette continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and undeniable style. With its low-top profile and iconic color blocking, the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 offers a fresh take on a beloved classic. The "Royal" colorway pays homage to the rich heritage of the Air Jordan line, drawing inspiration from the iconic "Royal" color scheme seen on previous Jordan models.

Constructed with premium materials and expert craftsmanship, the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 delivers both style and performance. The black leather base provides durability and support, while the royal blue overlays add a pop of color and dimension to the design. With its timeless silhouette and iconic branding, this sneaker is a true testament to the legacy of Michael Jordan and the Air Jordan line. As anticipation builds for the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 "Royal" colorway, sneakerheads around the world are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to secure a pair for themselves.

Read More: Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” Receives Exclusive First Look

"Royal" Air Jordan 1 Low ’85

The sneakers feature a vibrant blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Black leather constructs the base layer of the uppers, and the sneakers feature royal leather overlays. Also, a royal Nike Swoosh is located on the sides. Black laces and a black tongue continue the theme of the sneakers. Royal Nike branding is located on the tongue, matching the leather. Finally, the heels feature the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo, in black.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 “Royal” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Jordan Luka 2 “Bright Mango” Release Details Revealed

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 1 Low OG “Game Royal” Receives A First Look1.5K
Air-Jordan-1-Low-Royal-Toe-553558-140-3SneakersAir Jordan 1 Low “Royal Toe” Official Photos7.8K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 12 “White/Game Royal” Receives New Release Date12.2K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 1 Low 85 “Metallic Black” Receives A First Look4.8K