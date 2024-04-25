Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” Receives Exclusive First Look

Get ready for the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 in a fresh "Navy" colorway, set to drop in the spring of 2025. This iconic silhouette combines the best of Nike SB and Air Jordan, featuring a clean white base with sleek navy blue accents. The classic Air Jordan 4 design gets a modern twist with this new color scheme, offering a versatile option for sneakerheads and skaters alike. The "Navy" colorway brings a timeless elegance to the Air Jordan 4, with navy blue detailing adding depth and contrast to the crisp white leather upper. Whether you're hitting the streets or the skatepark, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and elevate your style game.

With its signature Air Jordan cushioning and Nike SB durability, the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 is built to perform on and off the board. The collaboration pays homage to the rich heritage of both brands, blending skate culture with basketball aesthetics for a unique and stylish sneaker. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Navy" colorway, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this must-have silhouette to their collection. Keep an eye out for official release dates and be ready to cop these kicks when they hit the shelves in the spring of 2025.

Read More: Nike KD 17 “Sunrise” Receives Official Photos

"Navy" Air Jordan 4 x Nike SB

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a white midsole, featuring an air bubble under the heels. White leather constructs the base of the sneakers, with more white overlays creating a cohesive base. More navy blue details include the lace supports. Further, navy blue branding is on the tongues and the heels of this iconic collaboration.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Devin Haney Gifted Air Jordan 1 High OG "The Dream" PE

[Via]