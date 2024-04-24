Nike KD 17 “Sunrise” Receives Official Photos

Prepare for the electrifying debut of the Nike KD 17 "Sunrise" colorway, injecting a burst of energy into Kevin Durant's renowned sneaker lineup. With its captivating blend of orange and yellow hues inspired by a radiant sunrise, this release emanates warmth and vitality, promising to elevate both on-court performance and off-court style. Combining state-of-the-art technology with sleek aesthetics, the KD 17 sets a new standard for innovation in Durant's signature collection. Nike and KD keep improving with every model.

The "Sunrise" iteration of the KD 17 commands attention and sparks conversation wherever it roams, offering enthusiasts a bold and dynamic expression of personal style. Whether dominating the court or navigating the streets, this striking colorway promises to captivate onlookers and leave a lasting impression. With anticipation for the impending release, sneakerheads eagerly await the chance to secure their pair of the "Sunrise" KD 17, further cementing its status as a coveted addition to any collection. Overall, this sneaker features an incredibly vibrant colorway that will look incredible on the basketball court.

"Sunrise" Nike KD 17

Image via Nike

Get ready for the arrival of a striking sneaker featuring an ice-blue rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. The uppers showcase a seamless gradient of white, yellow, and orange tones, accentuated by a sleek black Swoosh on the sides and a bold blue streak. Inspired by the vibrant colors of a sunrise, this pair is set to make waves upon its imminent release, with Kevin Durant expected to showcase them on the basketball court.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike KD 17 “Sunrise” will be released on May 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

