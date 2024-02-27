Nike KD 17 “Sunrise” Receives A First Look

The Nike KD 17 is set to dazzle sneaker enthusiasts with its upcoming "Sunrise" colorway. Featuring a vibrant blend of colors reminiscent of a sunrise, this iteration promises to turn heads on and off the court. The sneakers boast a sleek design with performance-oriented features to elevate your game. With its innovative cushioning technology and lightweight construction, the KD 17 ensures optimal comfort and responsiveness with every step.

The "Sunrise" colorway showcases a gradient design that transitions from bright oranges and yellows to softer hues, capturing the essence of dawn breaking. This captivating color scheme adds a dynamic flair to the silhouette, making it a standout choice for basketball players and sneaker aficionados alike. Whether you're hitting the court for a game or stepping out in style, the Nike KD 17 in the "Sunrise" colorway offers both performance and style in one package. Stay tuned for the official release date and get ready to experience the sunrise with every step in these striking sneakers.

"Sunrise" Nike KD 17

Image via sharkicks1

This sneaker features an icy blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white yellow and orange upper, with a gradient look throughout. Also, a black Swoosh is on the sides. Also, a blue streak is featured on the sides of the shoes. Overall, this sneaker features a vibrant colorway that is truly reminiscent of a sunrise. Look for this pair to drop later this year, and stay tuned for KD to rock this pair on court.

Hypebeast reports that the Nike KD 17 “Sunrise” will be released sometime this summer. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

