Nike KD 3 “Christmas” Drop Details

Kevin Durant has had quite a few signature sneaker models over the years. One of his best would have to be the Nike KD 3. Overall, this is a model that was released closer to the start of his career. At this time, he was still playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Moreover, he was on the verge of leading the team to an NBA Finals appearance. Although the team wouldn’t go on to win a title in 2012, it cemented Durant as one of the best players in the entire NBA.

Now, the Nike KD 3 is being remembered with some incredible retros. Moreover, we are starting to get some other colorways that KD wore but never released. In other words, those amazing player exclusives from the early 2010s are finally hitting the market. Below, you can find some images for the “Christmas” colorway. This is definitely a pair that is highly anticipated. While the colorway might not necessarily encapsulate the Christmas spirit, this pair is definitely vibrant.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” On-Foot Photos

"Christmas" Nike KD 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent yellow sole with a yellow midsole. The uppers continue the yellow theme as the upper is almost entirely yellow. The Nike Swoosh is blue with a red outline and more blue accents can be found near the laces. The KD logo is blue and red on the yellow tongue and more blue branding can be found on the heels. Overall, this pair is definitely built to handle the game of basketball and is released in a vibrant colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 3 "Christmas" is releasing on December 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Navy” New In-Hand Photos

[Via]