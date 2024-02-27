Nike Air Terra Humara x Undefeated “Light Menta” Drops Tomorrow

Nike's Air Terra Humara is poised for an exciting makeover in collaboration with Undefeated, boasting a vibrant "Light Menta" colorway. This partnership seamlessly blends the charm of the Air Terra Humara with Undefeated's distinctive streetwear edge. Meticulously crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Nike Air Terra Humara x Undefeated collaboration ensures style. The addition of the "Light Menta" hue injects a refreshing burst of color into the silhouette, setting it apart as a must-have in any sneaker rotation.

The impending release of this exclusive collaboration has generated immense anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the chance to secure a pair. With Undefeated's branding combined with the design of the Air Terra Humara, this collaboration will fly off the shelves upon its debut. Whether navigating rugged trails or urban streets, the Nike Air Terra Humara x Undefeated offers a seamless fusion of style and performance, appealing to a diverse spectrum of sneaker enthusiasts. Overall, this pair drops tomorrow and will be a hit.

"Light Menta" Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a black rubber sole complemented by a green midsole adorned with white and black speckles. The uppers boast a mix of grey and light menta materials, with pops of purple and blue along the sides. Adding to the design, a black leather Nike Swoosh graces the sides, with a distinctive blue Undefeated logo. Overall, these sneakers exude a clean and vibrant aesthetic, embodying the hallmark of a high-quality collaboration between Nike and Undefeated.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Terra Humara x Undefeated “Light Menta” will be released on February 28th (SNKRS). Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

