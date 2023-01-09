If you are a huge Nike SB fan, then you have seen some great shoes over the last couple of years. With Nike Dunks seeing a huge resurgence, the Nike SB brand has greatly benefitted as a whole. However, there is no denying that there is some room to innovate right now.

Overall, if there is one thing that sneakerheads love, it is sneaker collaborations. That is especially true with every brand, however, there is something about Nike SB that people go crazy for. With Jumpman under the Nike umbrella, it was only a matter of time before another SB x Jumpman sneaker made it to the market.

Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

New Nike SB x Air Jordan 4

Last year, we reported that Nike SB and Jumpman would come through on an Air Jordan 4. Initial reports indicated that the first colorway would be a “Bred” model. Additionally, some changes would be made to the shoe so that it could be for true skaters.

Now, however, @zsneakerheadz is saying that this shoe is actually getting a second offering. The mockup for this model can be found down below, and it is simply called “Pine Green.” Overall, this makes a whole lot of sense as the shoe has a white base with green all over. Moreover, “SB” branding will be placed on the back heel as opposed to “Nike Air.”

If you are into the history of Nike and Jordan Brand, then this will be the collaboration for you. Hopefully, we get some official photos soon as that will really give us a sense of what to expect.

Release Rumors

At this point, it is being said that the “Pine Green” model will drop on March 20th. However, this has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments down below.

[Via]