Run The Jewels have cemented themselves as one of the biggest rap duos out right now. El-P and Killer Mike have a ton of chemistry, and their politically charged albums have proven to be extremely well-received. After a decade, they continue to make music and innovate their sound.

These days, Run The Jewels can be found touring, all while collaborating with big brands. One such collab is with the likes of Nike. A week ago, we reported on the fact that RTJ would be getting its very own Nike SB Dunk Low, however, very little was known about it.

Recording artists El-P (L) and Killer Mike of Run The Jewels attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low

Subsequently, we now have a fresh look at this collaboration, thanks to @masterchefian and @zsneakerheadz on Instagram. In the video down below, you can see a full 360-degree view of the shoe, which is certain to drum up some hype. However, it should be noted that none of this is final.

Firstly, you can see how the shoe is covered in different shades of blue and purple. The toe box and overlays are all blue, with some lighter blue on the back heel. Secondly, there is purple on the sides and the front overlays. Additionally, the Nike swoosh here is pink. Of course, RTJ branding is also on the back heel, insole, and tongue, for good measure.

Overall, this is going to be a very cool collaboration that fans of the group will be interested in. For now, however, it remains to be seen when these will be released. A release date has not been made official, and it could be a while before we get one.

