This Nike Air Force 1 Low Pays Tribute To Jason With A "Hockey Mask" Colorway

There's no Friday the 13th this October, but this pair is still scary.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low will release in a unique "Jason Mask" colorway that pays homage to the iconic horror film character. This upcoming sneaker features an all-white silhouette, giving it a clean and classic appearance. The standout detail of this design is the perforations on the toe box, which are shaped to resemble Jason's famous hockey mask. Further, this clever twist adds a playful yet eerie element to the beloved sneaker. Overall, the Air Force 1 Low is known for its timeless style and versatility, making it a staple in sneaker culture.

Made with high-quality materials, the shoe ensures durability and comfort for everyday wear. The classic Air cushioning in the midsole provides excellent support, making it suitable for both casual outings and athletic activities. The rubber outsole delivers reliable traction, ensuring stability on different surfaces. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Jason Mask" colorway, fans of both the sneaker and horror genres are eager to add this unique piece to their collections. The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Jason Mask" is sure to turn heads and spark conversations.

"Jason Mask" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a matching midsole. The uppers of the shoes are comprised of white leather, with matching overlays. Further, a white Swoosh and white laces complete the design. Finally, where this pair gets interesting is the toebox, with perforations that match the iconic hockey mask from the Friday the 13th movies.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Hockey Mask" will be released on October 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Image via Nike