Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Decked Out In "White Carbon Fiber"

A modern take on this silhouette.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to launch in an exciting new "White Carbon Fiber" colorway, combining classic style with a modern touch. The sneakers feature a clean white leather upper, which is highlighted by the addition of carbon fiber accents. This high-tech material, known for its durability and sleek look, enhances the overall design, making it a standout pair in the iconic Air Force 1 lineup. The carbon fiber adds a layer of sophistication, with its dark, woven texture offering a subtle contrast against the pristine white leather.

This colorway also keeps the familiar, timeless appeal of the Air Force 1 Low, with its white midsole and rubber sole, offering that perfect balance of street style and performance. Branding is kept minimal yet effective, with a sleek silver Nike logo on the tongue and a classic "AIR" stamp on the side of the shoe. The "White Carbon Fiber" colorway is perfect for those who appreciate modern materials while staying true to a classic look. With official images now out, sneakerheads are gearing up for the release, and this pair is bound to be a hit for collectors and casual wearers alike.

"White Carbon Fiber" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a matching midsole. The uppers of the shoes are comprised of white leather, with white carobn fiber-styled overlays. Further, a white carbon fiber Swoosh and white laces complete the design. Finally, more white branding on the tongues and heels complete these sneakers' colorway.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Carbon Fiber" will be released sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.

Image via Nike