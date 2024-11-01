Nike Air Force 1 Low Pays Homage To Olympics Host With "Paris" Colorway

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to release in a striking "Paris" colorway, paying homage to the city that recently hosted the Olympics. This new version features a sleek black color scheme accented by white trimmings, offering a clean and sophisticated look. The combination of black and white not only enhances the shoe's elegance but also allows it to seamlessly fit into any wardrobe. The upper of the sneaker is crafted from premium materials, showcasing a mix of smooth leather and patent textures that elevate its overall aesthetic. A prominent "PARIS" logo appears on the midsole, further emphasizing the shoe’s connection to the iconic city.

The classic Air Force 1 silhouette maintains its signature design elements, including the perforated toe box and padded collar, ensuring comfort and style for everyday wear. Detailed images have surfaced, giving sneaker enthusiasts a closer look at this stylish release. With the Olympic spirit in mind, this colorway captures the essence of Paris while celebrating athletic excellence. As the release date approaches, fans are excited to add this chic rendition of the Air Force 1 Low to their collections, making a statement wherever they go.

"Paris" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via size?

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching midsole with a Nike Paris logo. Further, the uppers are comprised of a black leather base, with matching black leather overlays. The leather features white stitching, creating a dimensional look. Finally, Nike Air branding is on the tongues and heels of these shoes.

More Photos

