Air Jordan 1 Low Gets Fresh "Seafoam" Look For 2025

The Air Jordan 1 Low is set to release its new "Seafoam" colorway, and it's bringing a fresh vibe to the classic silhouette. The sneaker combines a mix of soft green and creamy beige tones, creating a smooth and stylish look. The upper is crafted from premium leather, with seafoam green accents on the toe box, Swoosh, and heel tab. These details pop against the clean white base, making the shoe visually striking yet understated. The color combination gives the design a calming, nature-inspired feel.

The low-top design of the Air Jordan 1 offers versatility and comfort. Its minimalistic approach is balanced with subtle texture contrasts, such as smooth leather and a nice finish on the Swoosh. White laces complete the look, tying in with the overall clean design. The shoes are perfect for any occasion, whether it's a casual day out or an active day on the move. Sneakerheads are sure to appreciate this new iteration of the iconic Air Jordan 1 Low. With its fresh color palette and high-quality materials, the "Seafoam" colorway is poised to be a popular addition to the Air Jordan lineup.

These sneakers have a green rubber sole paired with a fresh white midsole. Also, the base consists of a light green leather, with seafoam overlays. Further, a green Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, along with green laces and tongue. Green Jordan branding on the tongue complements the color scheme. Finally, the heels feature the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in silver, providing a classic appearance.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Seafoam” will be released sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

