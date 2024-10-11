Nike Unleashes a Spooky Air Force 1 Low Just in Time for Halloween

Nike is rolling out a Halloween collection and it's surpassing expectations.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to drop in a spooky "Halloween" colorway, and official images are now out. This edition features a bold black and red color scheme, showcasing red cracked leather on the upper that gives the shoe a distinct aged look. The cracked texture adds depth and a vintage vibe, perfect for the Halloween theme. A black skull graphic on the toebox introduces a creepy touch, making this pair truly stand out. The skull design fits the Halloween aesthetic while adding a unique element to the classic Air Force 1 silhouette. Black overlays and detailing further enhance the shoe’s striking look, creating a strong contrast against the red cracked leather.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is known for its versatile design, and this "Halloween" edition brings a fresh, themed twist to the iconic sneaker. The combination of red and black, along with the skull detail, makes this pair ideal for the season. With its aged appearance and eye-catching features, the "Halloween" Nike Air Force 1 Low is poised to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts. Keep an eye out for its release, as this spooky colorway is sure to become a favorite for both Halloween lovers and Air Force 1 fans alike.

"Halloween" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a black rubber sole and a coordinating midsole. Additionally, the uppers consist of a crimson cracked leather base, with matching cracked leather overlays giving it a very distressed appearance. The toe box of the sneakers has also been shaped into a black skull, adding a creepy vibe. Finally, Nike branding on the tongues and heels completes the shoes.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Halloween” will be released on October 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike