Nike SB Dunk Low x Nicole Hause Surfaces Online: First Look

2018 Dew Tour Long Beach
LONG BEACH, CA - JULY 01: Nicole Hause competes in the Women's Pro Park Final at the 2018 Dew Tour on July 1, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
The Nike SB brand is getting a new star.

The Nike SB Dunk Low is set to release in a new collaboration with skateboarder Nicole Hause. This edition features a clean white colorway, offering a crisp and fresh look. The standout detail is the plaid blue Swoosh, adding a unique and stylish touch. Light blue accents enhance the overall design, appearing on the laces, heel, and tongue. These subtle touches complement the plaid Swoosh, creating a cohesive and appealing color scheme. One of the most exciting features of this collaboration is the customizable chain. This adds a personalized element to the sneaker, allowing wearers to express their individual style.

The chain can be attached to different parts of the shoe, making each pair unique. The collaboration with Nicole Hause emphasizes both aspects, making it a versatile choice for skaters and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The cushioned midsole and durable outsole provide excellent support and grip, ideal for skateboarding. This release is highly anticipated. The blend of classic design with unique details makes the Nike SB Dunk Low x Nicole Hause a must-have. Keep an eye out for its release and add this stylish pair to your collection.

Nicole Hause x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and matching midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a white leather base with additional white leather overlays. Further, a plaid blue leather Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, the statement piece of the sneaker. Additionally, more blue branding is present on the tongues and heels, completing the colorful design. Finally, the shoes feature a customizable silver chain.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Nicole Hause will be released this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

