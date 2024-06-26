Nike SB Dunk Low x Alexis Sablone Officially Revealed

Nike SB has partnered with professional skateboarder Alexis Sablone for an exciting new colorway of the Nike SB Dunk Low. This upcoming release is generating buzz among sneakerheads and skateboarding enthusiasts, thanks to its unique design and Sablone's influence in the skateboarding community. The collaboration features a crisp white leather base, offering a sleek and versatile foundation for the sneaker. The overlays, with their reptile-like texture, add depth and character to the design.
The choice of materials and colorway reflects Sablone's passion for skateboarding and her distinct style both on and off the board. Combining performance and aesthetics, the Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration with Alexis Sablone will resonate with both skateboarders and sneaker aficionados. As with any Nike SB Dunk Low release, anticipation for this collaboration is high. Sneaker enthusiasts and skateboarders are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this limited-edition pair to their collection, expecting it to be a standout addition.
Alexis Sablone x Nike SB Dunk Low
The sneakers feature a dark green rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, the uppers consist of a white leather base, highlighted by green and purple reptilian leather overlays. Further, a scaly-textured Swoosh embellishes the sides. The insoles feature a light shade of purple and the heels feature AS branding.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Alexis Sablone will be released on August 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]