Nike SB Dunk Low x Alexis Sablone Officially Revealed

Sablone's first signature sneaker is coming soon.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Alexis Sablone will be released on August 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The choice of materials and colorway reflects Sablone's passion for skateboarding and her distinct style both on and off the board. Combining performance and aesthetics, the Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration with Alexis Sablone will resonate with both skateboarders and sneaker aficionados. As with any Nike SB Dunk Low release, anticipation for this collaboration is high. Sneaker enthusiasts and skateboarders are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this limited-edition pair to their collection, expecting it to be a standout addition.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.