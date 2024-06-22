ANTA KAI 1 “Green Grails” Releases Later Today

Unfortunately you had to sign up for the exclusive drop beforehand.

The Anta Kai 1 is set to release in the striking "Green Grails" colorway later today. This vibrant edition of Kyrie Irving's signature sneaker features a light green and yellow upper, giving it a fresh and dynamic look. The gum sole adds a classic touch, providing both style and functionality. Kyrie Irving, despite a strong season, just lost the NBA Finals to the Celtics. However, his footwear continues to make headlines. The Anta Kai 1 "Green Grails" showcases the latest in sneaker innovation, combining performance with a bold design.

The Anta Kai 1 is known for its exceptional comfort and support. This new colorway maintains those high standards. The gum sole ensures excellent traction and is suitable for various playing surfaces. The design reflects Irving's unique style and flair, making it a must-have for fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike. As Kyrie Irving's influence in the sneaker world grows, the "Green Grails" colorway adds another iconic look to his signature line. Dropping later today, this pair is expected to be a hot item.

"Green Grails" ANTA KAI 1

Image via ANTA

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a midsole that features white and light mint green. The uppers of the sneakers are made of a green mesh material, with more green and yellow details. Further, the green and yellow details make for a very colorful look. A strap covers the laces and has white writing. Also, Kyrie's logo is located in white on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that Kyrie Irving's ANTA KAI 1 “Green Grails” will be released today, June 22nd at 12PM Eastern via ANTA. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via ANTA