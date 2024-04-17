Kyrie Irving's ANTA KAI 1 “Playoffs Navy” Official Look

The ANTA KAI 1, Kyrie Irving's signature sneaker, will make waves with its latest release in the "Playoffs Navy" colorway. This iteration of the ANTA KAI 1 offers a fresh take on style and performance. With its sleek navy base adorned with vibrant details, the ANTA KAI 1 "Playoffs Navy" exudes sophistication and flair. Small hints of green add an unexpected pop of color, tying the design together seamlessly. The ANTA KAI 1 withstands the game of basketball and will allow players, like Kyrie, to play at their peak level.

From its responsive cushioning to its durable outsole, every aspect of this sneaker is designed to help players like Kyrie dominate on the court. As Kyrie continues to leave his mark on the NBA with the Mavericks, the "Playoffs Navy" colorway pays homage to his team's iconic colors while adding a touch of individuality to the design. So lace up a pair of ANTA KAI 1s and experience the power of Kyrie's signature style. With its bold design and top-notch performance, this sneaker is sure to elevate your game to new heights.

Read More: Jordan Luka 3 Gets First Look In 2 New Colorways

"Playoffs Navy" ANTA KAI 1

Image via ANTA

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a midsole that features white, blue, and a gold strip. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are made of a navy mesh, with multi-colored overlays featuring different shades of blue along with pink and green. Further, these details make for a very colorful look. A strap covers the laces and has green writing. Finally, Kyrie's logo is located in gold on the tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that Kyrie Irving's ANTA KAI 1 “Playoffs Navy” will be released on April 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Praised By PETA For Her Vegan Sneakers

[Via]