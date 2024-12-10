Nicole Hause's Nike SB Dunk Low Releases This Month

Official photos of the Nike SB Dunk Low x Nicole Hause collaboration are now available, showcasing this clean and stylish release. This edition features a crisp white base that sets the stage for its standout detail—a plaid blue Swoosh. The plaid design adds a unique, eye-catching touch. Light blue accents on the laces, heel, and tongue further enhance the look, creating a harmonious and appealing color scheme. One of the most exciting elements of this collaboration is the customizable chain, which brings a personalized flair to the sneaker. This detail allows wearers to add their unique twist to the design.

The chain can be attached in different ways, making each pair truly one of a kind. Nicole Hause’s collaboration with Nike SB highlights creativity and performance, making these sneakers versatile for skaters and collectors alike. The cushioned midsole ensures comfort, while the durable outsole offers reliable grip, perfect for skateboarding. Anticipation for this release continues to grow, as fans appreciate the balance of classic design and distinctive details. With its customizable features and stylish touches, the Nike SB Dunk Low x Nicole Hause is shaping up to be a standout addition to any collection. Look for these to drop soon.

Nicole Hause x Nike SB Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a white rubber outsole paired with a matching midsole. The uppers are constructed from a white leather foundation, complemented by additional white leather panels. A plaid blue leather Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, serving as the standout element of the design. Moreover, blue detailing appears on the tongue labels and heel branding, adding a vibrant touch. Lastly, the sneakers include a customizable silver chain, offering a personalized finishing detail.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Nicole Hause will be released on December 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike