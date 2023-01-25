LeBron James has been killing it with the Nike LeBron 20 colorways. Overall, this is considered to be one of the best signature shoes in circulation right now. While James has always had great shoes, there is something about these that fans have enjoyed. Perhaps it is the fact that LeBron has gone back to a low-top silhouette.

Consequently, Jumpman has been giving this model a ton of amazing offerings. After all, when you get people excited about a silhouette, you have to give them the corresponding color schemes. As it turns out, the next LeBron 20 will be modeled after LeBron’s most successful investment.

Nike LeBron 20 “Liverpool”

Image via Nike

Of course, we are talking about the legendary English Premier League team Liverpool. LeBron’s investment in the team has grown exponentially, and he has always shown pride in the franchise. Even if he may not be the biggest soccer fan, he is always showing his support to the English squad.

Overall, this is a shoe that does a great job of encompassing the Liverpool aesthetic. Firstly, the sneaker is covered in red suede material. From there, the overlayed Nike swoosh is red while the one underneath is black. Additionally, there are gold accents all the way throughout.

Liverpool – Image via Nike

If you are someone who fancies themself as a Liverpool fan, then you are probably going to want to grab these. The team remains one of the best in the Premier League, and these will go great with any Liverpool Kit. Hopefully, James continues to give this team some colorways for years to come.

Release Details

For those of you out there who are interested in these, you will be able to grab them as of February 9th for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Nike LeBron 20 – Image via Nike