One of the best basketball shoes of the year has been the Nike LeBron 20. LeBron James’ signature shoe has been getting a lot of love as of late, and for good reason. This shoe brings back some low-top vibes, which has sneakerheads drooling over the silhouette.

Additionally, this model has been getting some very cool color schemes. New colorways are a great way to get fans excited about a new silhouette, and Nike understands this. Subsequently, it seems like an exclusive Nike LeBron 20 is on the horizon.

Nike LeBron 20 “University Gold”

In the images down below, you can find the LeBron 20 “University Gold.” This shoe will be exclusive to the Miami sneaker store UNKNWN. James actually helped co-found this store back in the day, which makes this collab all that much sweeter.

Firstly, you can see that the shoe is going to contain a gorgeous gold upper. Secondly, the Nike swoosh here has some animal print vibes to it. Lastly, the midsole has an aged beige look to it that is most definitely intriguing to look at.

Overall, this is a very cool sneaker, and the limited factor is definitely going to help be immensely popular. If you are someone who loves golden shoes with a bit of a twist, then these will most definitely be for you. However, if you oppose this look, don’t worry as more Nike LeBron 20 models will be on the way.

Release Details

If you want to grab these, just know that quantities are very low. They will drop on Sunday, December 4th, and will cost a price of $210 USD. Additionally, you can sign up to buy the shoe over at unknwn.com/releases. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

