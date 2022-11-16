LeBron James has delivered another great signature shoe in the Nike LeBron 20. Everyone has been praising this sneaker, especially since it seems to be a return to form for James. Unlike past LeBron signature shoes, this model is a low-top out of the gate, which has proven to be quite intriguing for fans.

James has been wearing this sneaker to start the season, and we have seen a few unique colorways. On the retail side, new colorways are starting to make their way to the market. This is good news for consumers, as there are plenty of great options available for those who want something new and fresh.

Nike LeBron 20 “Christmas”

The Holiday season is quickly approaching, and if you know anything about LeBron shoes, it’s that Christmas colorways are typically abundant. Every single LeBron shoe has had some sort of Christmas offering. Of course, the Nike LeBron 20 is going to be no exception. In fact, the new Christmas model was recently unveiled.

As you can see in the official images down below, the shoe begins with a green knit upper. There is red sprinkled throughout this upper, which brings the Christmas motif together. Additionally, we have a red Nike swoosh with some black graphics. These same black graphics are then placed on the front end of the midsole.

Overall, it is a very cool colorway that we’re sure is going to get fans excited. For now, it is only being shown off in a kids’ version, but an adult model could be on the horizon, as well. These are loud, so if you want to stand out on the court, you may want to give these a cop.

Release Details

For now, a release date is still unknown, although you can expect them to drop closer to Christmas time. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

