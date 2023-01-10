As far as signature sneakers go, the Nike LeBron 20 is the best of the season. We made this declaration in our top 10 signature sneakers of the year list. Of course, this is a topic that is up for debate, however, we can’t help but feel like this shoe is a huge return to form for LeBron.

Many fans feel the same way thanks to the low-top silhouette that can be found here. Overall, this is something that fans have wanted from LeBron for a long time. The high-top kicks have been too much for some people, and the LeBron 20 does a good job of bringing fans together.

Image via Nike

The Nike LeBron 20 Returns

Throughout 2023, fans can expect plenty more LeBron 20s to make their way to the market. In fact, the latest Nike LeBron 20 to be revealed is something incredibly colorful. The model is officially called “Multi-Color” and it pays homage to LeBron’s time in Miami.

Firstly, the shoe begins with an orange knit upper. Secondly, the midsole is pink and turquoise, with some purple on the outsole. Furthermore, the tongue is black, while the Nike swooshes are pink and white. Lastly, we get a hit of green on the sides where the laces are.

Multi-Color – Image via Nike

Overall, this is an extremely colorful model that is definitely going to get people excited. For now, however, it appears as though the shoe is being marketed to kids. Either way, this will make them stand out on the court. Hopefully, we get more models like this.

Release Details

It appears as though these are going to be dropping on March 10th of this year. As always, let us know what you think of these kicks, down in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Nike LeBron 20 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]