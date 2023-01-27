LeBron James has truly turned heads this past year with the Nike LeBron 20. This is considered to be one of his best signature shoes in quite some time. Overall, it seems like the low-top nature of this shoe is what people appreciate the most about it.

These past few months have been filled with new colorways. Although some may be fatigued by this, there are others who are eager to get new versions of the shoe. After all, consumers tend to wait for the colorways that truly speak to them and their personalities.

Image via House of Heat

Nike LeBron 20 “All-Star”

The latest Nike LeBron 20 to be unveiled has been dubbed “All-Star.” This is a shoe that will be coming out closer to the big game that will feature the NBA’s biggest stars. Based on the images below, you can see that this colorway features a unique detail that isn’t found on other Nike LeBron 20s.

Firstly, this shoe begins with a blue and white knit upper. Secondly, the midsole is pink with some etched-in details near the front toe. As for the unique detail, there is a white backward swoosh on the side. This makes for a great look that will absolutely turn some heads.

All-Star – Image via House of Heat

There will be various other colorways of the Nike LeBron 20 throughout the year. However, this is definitely one of the more impressive ones we have seen thus far. Hopefully, we continue to get more stuff like this before the LeBron 21 arrives.

Release Details

It appears as though this shoe is slated to drop on February 16th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these gorgeous kicks, down in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via House of Heat

Nike LeBron 20 – Image via Nike

Image via House of Heat

