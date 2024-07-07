Nike Air Max 90 “Escape” Returning After 23 Years

A classic is coming back.

The Nike Air Max 90 is making a comeback with the "Escape" colorway. This classic sneaker, known for its timeless design, now features a fresh look. The "Escape" colorway brings together earthy tones, perfect for a versatile and stylish appearance. The upper combines premium leather and mesh, providing durability and breathability. Brown and tan hues dominate, complemented by subtle hits of red. The iconic Air Max cushioning remains, offering exceptional comfort. The design pays homage to the original Air Max 90 while adding modern touches. The rubber outsole ensures traction and stability. The padded collar and tongue enhance comfort, making it ideal for all-day wear.

The "Escape" colorway's color palette is both understated and eye-catching, perfect for various outfits. The Air Max 90's structure supports the foot well, maintaining the sneaker's reputation for performance. The return of the "Escape" colorway is exciting for fans of the Air Max series. Its blend of classic and contemporary elements makes it a standout. Whether you're a long-time Air Max enthusiast or new to the series, the "Escape" colorway is a must-have. The Nike Air Max 90 continues to be a staple in the sneaker world, and this release reinforces its iconic status.

"Escape" Nike Air Max 90

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole with a sail and brown midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a cream mesh base with brown leather overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Finally, red Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels of the sneakers in a small pop of color.