Nike KD 4 “Nerf” Receives In-Hand Look

Ben Atkinson
BRUSSELS SHOPPING STREET NIEUWSTRAAT RUE NEUVE
Illustration picture shows the logo of Nike brand in the Nike shop in the Nieuwstraat/ Rue Neuve shopping street in Brussels, Saturday 18 February 2023. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Prepare for this release in August.

The Nike KD 4 is making a highly anticipated comeback with the re-release of the iconic "Nerf" colorway this August. Originally launched in 2011, the "Nerf" colorway quickly became a fan favorite for its vibrant and playful design. Featuring a bold combination of bright colors and lively patterns, the Nike KD 4 "Nerf" captures the essence of fun and creativity. With its eye-catching mix of purple, orange, blue, and neon green, this sneaker is sure to turn heads both on and off the court. Beyond its striking appearance, the Nike KD 4 is also renowned for its exceptional performance.

The KD 4's design includes a cushioned midsole and a durable outsole, ensuring that players can perform at their best. As the "Nerf" colorway makes its return, sneakerheads, and basketball enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the chance to add this iconic sneaker to their collection. Whether you're a fan of Kevin Durant, a collector of rare kicks, or simply appreciate bold and unique designs, the Nike KD 4 "Nerf" is a must-have. Mark your calendars and prepare to snag a pair of the Nike KD 4 "Nerf" before they're gone.

"Nerf" Nike KD 4

These shoes feature an orange rubber sole and a speckled black midsole. The uppers are crafted from blue material, accented with green and grey. Orange Nike Swooshes adorn the sides, while a small green Swoosh appears on the toebox. The tongues showcase branding from both Nerf and Nike KD. Additionally, the box includes a Nerf basketball hoop and ball.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 4 “Nerf” will be released on August 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

