Nike KD 4 “Nerf” Receives In-Hand Look

Prepare for this release in August.

The Nike KD 4 is making a highly anticipated comeback with the re-release of the iconic "Nerf" colorway this August. Originally launched in 2011, the "Nerf" colorway quickly became a fan favorite for its vibrant and playful design. Featuring a bold combination of bright colors and lively patterns, the Nike KD 4 "Nerf" captures the essence of fun and creativity. With its eye-catching mix of purple, orange, blue, and neon green, this sneaker is sure to turn heads both on and off the court. Beyond its striking appearance, the Nike KD 4 is also renowned for its exceptional performance.

The KD 4's design includes a cushioned midsole and a durable outsole, ensuring that players can perform at their best. As the "Nerf" colorway makes its return, sneakerheads, and basketball enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the chance to add this iconic sneaker to their collection. Whether you're a fan of Kevin Durant, a collector of rare kicks, or simply appreciate bold and unique designs, the Nike KD 4 "Nerf" is a must-have. Mark your calendars and prepare to snag a pair of the Nike KD 4 "Nerf" before they're gone.

"Nerf" Nike KD 4

These shoes feature an orange rubber sole and a speckled black midsole. The uppers are crafted from blue material, accented with green and grey. Orange Nike Swooshes adorn the sides, while a small green Swoosh appears on the toebox. The tongues showcase branding from both Nerf and Nike KD. Additionally, the box includes a Nerf basketball hoop and ball.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 4 "Nerf" will be released on August 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.