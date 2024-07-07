Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 20 Collection Sneakers Revealed

We are celebrating the 20th anniversary of one of the greatest collaborations ever.

House of Heat reports that the Nike Doernebecher collection will be unveiled on October 18th.

The unveiling of the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 20 collection will be followed by a live auction. Further, all proceeds benefit the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. This event not only celebrates two decades of inspiring collaborations but also highlights the ongoing commitment to supporting the hospital’s mission. By merging the worlds of sportswear and healthcare, the Nike Doernbecher partnership has raised millions of dollars . Also, it has made a significant difference in the lives of countless children. As the 20th anniversary approaches, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a landmark event in the history of both Nike and the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle collection. It is set to be unveiled on October 18, 2024, at the Portland Art Museum. The collection features six iconic sneakers: the Air Jordan 6, Nike Air Max Dn, Nike Air 180, Nike Sabrina 2, Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 41, and Nike Air Max SNDR. Each pair, designed by brave young patients, embodies their unique stories and creativity. This milestone collection is expected to capture the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts and philanthropists alike. Overall, it continues the tradition of blending innovative design with impactful storytelling.

