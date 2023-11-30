Nike Unveils 19th Doernbecher Freestyle Collection

Every single year since the mid-2000s, Nike has come through with a special collection. Overall, this collection is called Doernbecher and it is in collaboration with the children's hospital of the same name. What makes each shoe unique is that it is designed by a child patient at the hospital. This can lead to some truly tremendous and whimsical designs. This year, Nike is unveiling its 19th such collection, and below, you can find some of our favorites.

Air Jordan 3 "Doernbecher XIX"

Image via Flight Club

Firstly, we have this incredible Air Jordan 3 colorway. Overall, the Jordan 3 has gotten Doernbecher representation before. However, this one is a lot different. It is covered in navy blue leather and there is some green slime dripping throughout. This green is also found on the midsole, with some white and navy for good measure. Lastly, we also get that iconic elephant print to end the shoe off in style.

Nike Air Max 1 "Doernbecher XIX"

Image via GOAT

Secondly, we have this lovely Nike Air Max 1. As you can tell, this is a shoe that has a lot of love put into it. The shoe has numerous colors on the upper including white leather, some purple, and even pink. Moreover, there are red hearts that can be found on the back heel and even the toe box. Then finally, there is a gold Nike swoosh which helps bring the entire look together.

Nike Dunk High "Doernbecher XIX"

Image via GOAT

Next up on the list, we have this cute Nike Dunk High pair created by Macey Bodily. These kicks were created by a brain cancer survivor who has exhibited tremendous bravery. Overall, these shoes are very flowery and contain pastel flowers throughout the overlays. As for the Nike swoosh and the lace overlays, those are pink. Lastly, we also get a white base. In terms of the message on the midsole, it says "she believed she could so she did."

Nike Wmns Cortez "Doernbecher XIX"

Image via Flight Club

Subsequently, we have a bit more of a subtle offering with this women's Nike Cortez. Firstly, the upper is covered in white leather. From there, we have green all the way throughout, albeit in different shades. Where this shoe really shines is the back heel and the lace overlays where we get some clovers. It comes together beautifully and creates a theme that a lot of people can get behind.

Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low "Doernbecher XIX"

Image via Flight Club

Lastly, we have an awesome new Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low. Overall, this is a shoe that is going to get you some looks while hiking. In fact, the shoe really leans into the hiking aesthetic. From the tree line to the mud stains that come pre-done up, this is a great example of being on theme. If you love to go hiking, these just might be for you.

Let us know which of these shoes is your favorite, in the comments section below.