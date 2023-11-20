Nike Go FlyEase “Doernbecher” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Go FlyEase from the 2023 Doernbecher collection, crafted by Chris Musquiz Jr., embodies resilience and personal aspirations. Reflecting his love for Japanese culture, the design features a wave-pattern upper representing his perfect beach day and Mt. Fuji’s red kimono lines symbolizing his dream of visiting Japan. The inner sock liner depicts his happy place, lounging with a panda. Overall, this sneaker depicts a vibrant sneaker

Emphasizing intelligence, the phrase “Smarter than you think” adorns the shoe, while footprints guide him to his sanctuary. Chris's design isn’t just about style; it’s a testament to his strength and dreams, encapsulated in a shoe that tells his story. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release of this upcoming "Doernbecher" colorway of the Nike Go FlyEase, not just for its innovative design but for the profound inspiration and personal narrative woven into every detail. Look out for these sneakers, and others in the collection, to drop on December 2nd.

"Doernbecher" Nike Go FlyEase

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with blue and red accents. The sneakers also have a sail midsole. You can see the interesting sole of the sneakers, as it's definitely not what sneakers usually look like. The uppers feature a perfect beach day with waves and a sun. Nike branding can be found on the tongues, and a red sock liner is present. Overall, these sneakers take on a vibrant colorway. They are designed by Chris Musquiz Jr. and the message of the 2023 Doernbecher collection is an incredibly important one.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Go FlyEase "Doernbecher" will be released on December 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

