Nike Doernbecher 2023 Collection Dropping Next Month

The Nike "Doernbecher" 2023 collection drops soon, showcasing six distinct models: Air Jordan 3, Nike Air Max 1 ’86, Nike Dunk High, Nike Cortez, Nike Go FlyEase, and Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low. These sneakers blend style with innovation while embodying resilience and hope. Young patients from Doernbecher Children’s Hospital are pivotal in crafting this limited-edition collection, where all profits directly benefit the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Overall, these sneakers are special and certainly one of the greatest collections that Nike has ever done.

Each pair tells a unique story, totaling over 100 heartfelt tales. Through these creations, we glimpse into the world of Doernbecher kids, witnessing their incredible courage year after year. By supporting this initiative, they have raised over $33 million, making a tangible difference in countless children's lives, and offering hope and brighter futures. Finally, the 2023 collection is expected to be released on December 2nd and features vibrant colorways from various children who have expressed their creativity in the sneakers.

2023 Nike Doernbecher Collection

As you can see, there are multiple pairs released as part of this collection. The collection features an Air Jordan 3, Nike Air Max 1 ’86, Nike Dunk High, Nike Cortez, Nike Go FlyEase, and the Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low. Also, each sneaker was designed by young patients battling a disease. All of the profits go to the Doernbecher Hospital. You can see a vibrant array of color schemes, that will certainly make a statement on-foot. Wondering where to cop? Check out Flight Club for this iconic and heartwarming collection!

The 2023 Nike "Doernbecher" collection is currently available for purchase via GOAT. You can get your hands on this pair early! Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

