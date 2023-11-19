Air Jordan 3 Doernbecher “Hugo” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 3 is an iconic sneaker celebrated for its style and comfort. In the 2023 Doernbecher collection, Hugo “Juice” Covarrubias Molina’s design stands out. Inspired by the Seattle Seahawks colors, the shoe boasts navy blue and slime green, reflecting Juice’s creativity and connection to his favorite team. The hang tag, plated with 24-carat gold, mirrors his love for flashy jewelry. On the outsole, a powerful message—“It’s okay to be different”—shines, serving as Hugo’s source of inspiration in dealing with Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome.

This upcoming “Hugo” colorway represents more than just a shoe; it's a symbol of courage and individuality, amplifying the importance of diversity and acceptance. As part of the Doernbecher Freestyle XIX collection, these sneakers hold a special place, crafted with heart and designed to make a difference. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await their release, not just for their style, but for the profound story and inspiration behind each pair. Overall, this sneaker spreads a great message, and the colorway is awesome.

Read More: Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Releasing Friends & Family

"Hugo" Air Jordan 3 Doernbecher

Image via Nike

The sneakers are designed by Hugo Covarrubias Molina. They feature a vibrant green sole and a clean white midsole. Dark navy leather constructs the uppers, with slimy green accents. The sneakers feature creative details all over, including a gold chain and "It's ok to be different" on the soles. These sneakers are certainly vibrant and the AJ3 could not be a more comfortable silhouette. Overall, this pair features a vibrant colorway and the Doernbecher collection continues to inspire.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 Doernbecher “Hugo” will be released on December 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low x Fragment Design Releasing In 2024

[Via]