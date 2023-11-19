Air Jordan 3 Doernbecher “Hugo” Release Details Revealed

An AJ3 is part of this year’s Doernbecher collection.

BYBen Atkinson
Air Jordan 3 Doernbecher “Hugo” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 3 is an iconic sneaker celebrated for its style and comfort. In the 2023 Doernbecher collection, Hugo “Juice” Covarrubias Molina’s design stands out. Inspired by the Seattle Seahawks colors, the shoe boasts navy blue and slime green, reflecting Juice’s creativity and connection to his favorite team. The hang tag, plated with 24-carat gold, mirrors his love for flashy jewelry. On the outsole, a powerful message—“It’s okay to be different”—shines, serving as Hugo’s source of inspiration in dealing with Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome.

This upcoming “Hugo” colorway represents more than just a shoe; it's a symbol of courage and individuality, amplifying the importance of diversity and acceptance. As part of the Doernbecher Freestyle XIX collection, these sneakers hold a special place, crafted with heart and designed to make a difference. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await their release, not just for their style, but for the profound story and inspiration behind each pair. Overall, this sneaker spreads a great message, and the colorway is awesome.

Read More: Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Releasing Friends & Family

"Hugo" Air Jordan 3 Doernbecher

Air Jordan 3
Image via Nike

The sneakers are designed by Hugo Covarrubias Molina. They feature a vibrant green sole and a clean white midsole. Dark navy leather constructs the uppers, with slimy green accents. The sneakers feature creative details all over, including a gold chain and "It's ok to be different" on the soles. These sneakers are certainly vibrant and the AJ3 could not be a more comfortable silhouette. Overall, this pair features a vibrant colorway and the Doernbecher collection continues to inspire.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 Doernbecher “Hugo” will be released on December 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Hugo
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 3
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low x Fragment Design Releasing In 2024

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.