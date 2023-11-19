Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG “Doernbecher” Drop Details

Hailey's story comes alive in the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 from the 2023 Doernbecher collection. Celebrating her medical journey, the shoe showcases five hand-drawn hearts on the toe box, each symbolizing a family member. A detachable bracelet, adorned with 10 charms representing Hailey’s favorites, honors her love for customizable dolls. Hailey's own squiggly lines grace the midsole and laces, reminiscent of serene ocean waves. The tongue features an anatomical heart logo sketched by her doctor, explaining her surgery process.

Golden specks and elements throughout the shoe reflect Hailey's fondness for all things sparkly. This "Doernbecher" colorway of the Air Max 1 ’86 isn't just a shoe; it's a heartfelt expression of Hailey's journey, courage, and interests. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await its release, not just for its design but for the touching story and personal touches woven into every detail. Hailey's Air Max 1 ’86 stands as a symbol of strength, resilience, and the power of personal narrative embedded in footwear. Look for this sneaker to be released on December 2nd.

"Doernbecher" Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG

The sneakers feature a translucent pink rubber sole and a clean white midsole that also features pink as well as a Nike air bubble. White materials construct the base of the uppers, with pink leather overlays. Hearts adorn the uppers and a golden Nike Swoosh can be found on the sides. Overall, theses sneakers take on a cohesive pink color scheme. The Air Max 1 is an incredibly comfortable silhouette, and the Doernbecher collection continues to spread an incredible message through sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG “Doernbecher” will be released on December 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

