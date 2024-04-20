Nike KD 4 “Nerf” Gets Official Photos

The Nike KD 4 is making a highly anticipated comeback with the re-release of the iconic "Nerf" colorway dropping this July. Originally launched in 2011, the "Nerf" colorway quickly became a fan favorite for its vibrant and playful design. Featuring a bold combination of bright colors and playful patterns, the Nike KD 4 "Nerf" captures the essence of fun and creativity. With its eye-catching mix of purple, orange, blue, and neon green, this sneaker is sure to turn heads on and off the court. But it's not just about looks—the Nike KD 4 is also known for its exceptional performance.

From its cushioned midsole to its durable outsole, every aspect of the KD 4 is engineered to help players perform at their best. As the "Nerf" colorway makes its return, sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the chance to add this iconic sneaker to their collection. Whether you're a fan of Kevin Durant, a collector of rare kicks, or simply appreciate bold and unique design, the Nike KD 4 "Nerf" is sure to be a must-have. So mark your calendars and get ready to snag a pair of the Nike KD 4 "Nerf" before they're gone.

"Nerf" Nike KD 4

Image via Nike

These shoes boast an orange rubber sole and a speckled black midsole. The uppers are crafted from blue material, accented with green and grey. Additionally, orange Nike Swooshes adorn the sides, with a small green Swoosh on the toebox. The tongues sport branding from both Nerf and Nike KD. Finally, the box includes a Nerf basketball hoop and ball.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike KD 4 “Nerf” will be released in July. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

