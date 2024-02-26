Nike Air Max 90 “University Gold/Dusty Cactus” Release Details

The Nike Air Max 90 gets a vibrant update with its "University Gold/Dusty Cactus" colorway. Featuring a striking combination of yellow, navy, red, and turquoise, these sneakers are sure to turn heads. The university gold hue adds a pop of brightness, while the dusty cactus accents bring a refreshing touch of color to the design. With its bold and energetic palette, this colorway is perfect for making a statement. Constructed with premium materials and the iconic Air Max cushioning, the Air Max 90 ensures both style and comfort.

Whether you're hitting the streets or adding a pop of color to your outfit, these sneakers have got you covered. The combination of yellow, navy, red, and turquoise creates a dynamic and eye-catching look. With its vibrant colorway and classic silhouette, the Nike Air Max 90 in "University Gold/Dusty Cactus" is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Stay tuned for the release date of these stylish kicks and get ready to elevate your sneaker game with this bold and colorful iteration of the Air Max 90.

"University Gold/Dusty Cactus" Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red, navy, and yellow rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white mesh bae, with white and navy leather overlays. A turquoise blue Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Yellow details can be found below the Swoosh and near the laces. Finally, yellow Nike branding is on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 90 “University Gold/Dusty Cactus” will be released during the spring season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

