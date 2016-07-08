Escape
- MusicRick Ross Said He Had To Leave The Club Like "Micheal Jackson"The hitmaker had to make a speedy back exit from a club.By Ben Mock
- SneakersNike Air Max 1 "Escape" Release DetailsThis Air Max 1 is an homage to the beauty of Oregon.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Linked To Potential Prison Escape PlanBack in the summer, Melly was denied medical furlough while seeking treatment due to an infection caused by his diamond teeth.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomGang Leader Who Dressed Up As Teen Daughter To Escape Prison Found DeadHis daughter will continue to be investigated for possibly aiding him in his escape attempt.By Erika Marie
- SocietyEl Chapo's Former Side Piece Says They Evaded Capture In A Naked Sewer-RunEl Chapo's old mistress spills the tea with his wife in the courthouse.By Devin Ch
- SocietyElderly Men Escape Nursing Home To Attend Massive Heavy Metal FestivalThey go hard in Germany. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyTrader Joe's Employee Helps Hostages Escape Gunman; 1 Dead In Los AngelesTrader Joe's was the scene of a scary hostage situation for nearly three hours.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMichael Jackson’s Former Elephant Escapes Containment In Florida ZooAli the bull elephant creeped out of her enclosure. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Xan Announces Twitter Hiatus: "This App Spreads Negativity & Evil"Lil Xan plans his escape from Twitter.By Devin Ch
- SocietyAttempted Prison Break In Venezuela Causes Fire & Kills Almost 70 PeopleThe flames couldn't be put out in time. By David Saric
- MusicJuelz Santana's Luggage Allegedly Contained OxycodoneThe rapper reportedly left behind 8 oxycodone pills during his escape from the law.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMan Running Meth Lab Out Of Atlantic City Hotel Sets Room On FireThe 49-year old man behind a hotel room meth lab has been arrested.By David Saric
- ViralWoman Tried To Smuggle Her Boyfriend Out Of Prison In A SuitcaseKeyword: "tried."By hnhh
- LifeAlleged Murderer In Oklahoma Livestreams His Escape From The Cops"I'm going fuckin' live"By hnhh
- NewsWatch Lil Uzi Vert Miraculously Escape A Mob Of Fans On His Way To The Made In America StageLil Uzi Vert vs. the stans of Lil Uzi Vert always makes for an exciting battle. Watch the Philly rapper embark on a daring course toward the Made in America stage. By Angus Walker
- LifeTwitter Lost It When Rumors Surfaced That "El Chapo" Escaped From Jail For The Third TimeAnd you can't even escape the friend zone once.By Kyle Rooney