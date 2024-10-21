Celebrating Life And Basketball With Jillian Beagley’s Air Jordan 6 "Doernbecher"

A stylish sneaker with an incredible story.

The upcoming Air Jordan 6 "Doernbecher" colorway celebrates the creativity and resilience of Jillian Beagley, a talented teen and liver transplant recipient. Part of the Doernbecher Freestyle Collection, this sneaker embodies Jillian’s journey and passion for sports. The design showcases her handwritten mantra, "Sports Are My Joy," serving as a reminder of her triumph over adversity. Jillian’s personal touch is evident in the unique features of the sneaker, which includes customizable toe boxes and interchangeable patches, allowing wearers to express themselves. The color palette is a vibrant mix, combining white with pastel tones that create an eye-catching look.

The addition of “Give Life” embroidered on the toe honors her donor and reflects her gratitude for the second chance she has received. The Doernbecher collection is renowned for allowing young patients at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital to design their own sneakers, showcasing their stories and experiences. This collaborative effort not only empowers the kids but also raises funds for the hospital. The Air Jordan 6 "Doernbecher" is a celebration of life, resilience, and the power of sport, making it a highly anticipated release among sneaker enthusiasts and supporters of the Doernbecher Foundation.

"Doernbecher" Air Jordan 6

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a refreshing light blue sole along with a light blue and pink midsole. Additionally, the uppers combine a vibrant pink base with white leather overlays. Furthermore, the blue elements include the laces and heels. Gold accents provide a touch of sophistication, appearing on the tongues and heels as well. Overall, this pair highlights a crisp and classic color palette.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Doernbecher” will be released this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike