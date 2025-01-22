Nike Pegasus 41 “Doernbecher” Receives Official Images

Official photos of the Nike Pegasus 41 "Doernbecher" have been released, highlighting its place in Nike's inspiring 20th-anniversary Doernbecher Freestyle collection. Designed by young patients from the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, the program celebrates creativity and resilience. One standout design is by 11-year-old Tima Sviridenko, a bone marrow transplant recipient who channels his journey into this vibrant sneaker. The shoe features a striking gradient midsole transitioning from yellow to blue, adding a dynamic touch. Bright red mesh uppers with playful accents enhance the cheerful aesthetic, while a cartoon cat graphic on the side reflects Tima’s personality. Intricate embroidered details further showcase his story and creativity.

The light blue interior lining and matching Swoosh provide a sharp contrast to the bold base, creating a balanced design. Customizable Velcro patches on the toe offer wearers a chance to personalize their look, celebrating individuality and self-expression. "Team Tima" branding on the heel underscores a sense of community and support. Combining performance and heartfelt storytelling, this Pegasus 41 stands as a testament to hope, creativity, and the power of sport. With the official photos now out, sneaker enthusiasts and supporters can fully appreciate the vibrant colors and meaningful details that make this release truly special.

"Doernbecher" Nike Pegasus 41

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a black rubber sole paired with a striking blue-to-yellow gradient midsole. Also, the uppers boast a vibrant mix of colors, including yellow, red, and blue, crafted from a variety of materials for added texture and depth. Further, adding a personal touch, the design features Tima’s family cat and other meaningful details that reflect his story and personality.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Pegasus 41 “Doernbecher” will be released on January 25th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Also, this heartfelt design is expected to attract sneaker fans and supporters of the Doernbecher Freestyle program alike. Overall, mark your calendars, as this release celebrates creativity and resilience in a vibrant way.

Image via Nike