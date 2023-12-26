Air Jordan 1 High OG “Reverse Panda” Gets Official Photos

The Air Jordan 1 High OG, an iconic sneaker, continues to captivate sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts worldwide. This classic silhouette, known for its high-top design and bold colorways, remains a symbol of style and sports heritage. One of the highly anticipated releases is the "Reverse Panda" colorway set to make waves in the sneaker scene. Inverting the traditional black and white color scheme, it features a predominantly black upper with white accents on the Swoosh, wings logo, and midsole. This unique twist adds a fresh dimension to the timeless design, making it a must-have for collectors and fans alike.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG maintains its legendary status with premium materials, including genuine leather and a classic Nike Air tongue tag. Its unrivaled comfort and versatility make it suitable for both the court and the streets, ensuring its enduring appeal. As sneaker culture continues to thrive, the Air Jordan 1 High OG remains a pinnacle of style and innovation. The upcoming "Reverse Panda" colorway, reaffirms its status as an enduring icon in the world of sneakers, promising excitement and style for enthusiasts everywhere.

"Reverse Panda" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

Based on the name, you can probably guess where this shoe is going. Firstly, the toe box, side panels, and even the cuff are made of black leather. Secondly, the rest of the shoe's overlays are white. This creates a very nice look that definitely makes this stand out compared to the original "Panda" model. Sure, it is another black-and-white shoe, but it is definitely something that will excite fans who otherwise don't care about colorful offerings.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Reverse Panda" is going to drop on February 24th, 2024 Also, the retail price will be $180 when they are released.

